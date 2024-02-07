Central Garden: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $430,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $634.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $620.1 million.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 per share.

Central Garden shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.78, an increase of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.