Utah woman’s leg amputated after she was attacked by her son’s dogs in her own backyard

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah woman had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in…

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah woman had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in her own backyard in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Officers who arrived at the home in Taylorsville had to shoot and kill one of the seven dogs when it threatened them, according to a police statement.

KSL reported that the injured woman called 911 on Tuesday while still in her backyard with the adult male and female dogs and their five puppies, all of which were pit bulls.

Officers arrived to find the woman still surrounded by the dogs. They used pepper spray to drive them away so they could get over the fence, according to police.

The adult female dog then broke loose and police shot it. The fate of the other six dogs remained unclear after the owner surrendered them to police following the attack.

Police didn’t immediately return a phone message Thursday seeking an update.

“We are grateful the victim was able to call 911 for help as quickly as she did — even as the attack was happening. It likely did save her life,” Police Chief Brady Cottam said in the statement.

Taylorsville allows two dogs per household. None of the dogs was licensed, according to police.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.