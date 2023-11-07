PetIQ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $451,000. The Eagle,…

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $451,000.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $277 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.1 million.

PetIQ expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion.

