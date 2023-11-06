Freshpet, Celldex Therapeutics rise; TreeHouse Foods, Dish Network fall, Monday, 11/6/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., down $3 to $34.25.
The vacation timeshares company is buying Bluegreen Vacations Holding.
Freshpet Inc., up $9.85 to $68.10.
The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Bumble Inc., down 60 cents to $13.07.
The online dating service said CEO Whitney Wolfe Heard is stepping down.
Celldex Therapeutics Inc., up $3.37 to $29.35.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential chronic hives treatment.
Air Lease Corp., up 34 cents to $37.17.
The company that leases planes to airlines reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Dish Network Corp., down $2.06 to $3.44.
The satellite television provider said CEO Erik Carlson will resign.
Treehouse Foods Inc., down $4.38 to $38.12.
The food maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $2.53 to $130.51.
The asset manager beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.