DC’s pandas are leaving soon. What will happen to their National Zoo exhibit?

With the three pandas leaving the Smithsonian National Zoo, the zoo said that it will make some major renovations to its panda exhibit.

Three pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo will be flown back to China in the next few weeks. So what exactly is happening to their habitat once they depart?

The Smithsonian National Zoo is taking the time that the exhibit will be empty to make some major renovations.

Mike Beglinger, the director of planning, facilities and exhibits at the zoo, told WTOP that it will be a roughly $2.4 million project that will take place over the next eight to 10 months.

A new state-of-the-art smoke evacuation system will be included in the exhibit, but the zoo will also make upgrades to provide a better visitor and panda experience.

The project will add new containment glass for a better and clearer view, and get ready for some cute moments, because the indoor rock structures is being redone to add a panda pool and new climbing set.

The zoo will also take the time to update the exhibitory signage placed all along the panda house.

The several acres of outdoor habitat where visitors see the pandas may get some moderate maintenance but will see no drastic changes.

All this is being done in hopes that the National Zoo will once again welcome pandas back to the capital region.

“The pandas are a pillar of the zoo. They’re a pillar of the Smithsonian Institution. They’re a pillar of Washington D.C.,” Beglinger said. “We are so excited to get this upgraded so we could do what we needed to do to get them back.”

Until then, what species might move in?

“Not any animal can fit in every space,” Beglinger said. “So we’re working through that and with the Animal Care Sciences team, to see what will benefit the space for the time being before we get the pandas back.”

Maybe red pandas would be a fitting and natural substitute.