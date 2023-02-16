Should you get chickens?

Those looking to save money may be considering backyard chickens as an avenue to affordable eggs. But while many people successfully raise chickens, it isn't for everyone.

Egg prices have been astronomical lately, with the cost rising nearly 60% from December 2021 to December 2022. Relief may be on the way as wholesale egg prices plummeted at the start of the year, but it could be some time before that drop is reflected in supermarket prices.

Those looking to save money may be considering backyard chickens as an avenue to affordable eggs. But while many people successfully raise chickens, it isn’t for everyone.

“If you don’t like animals, don’t get animals,” says Deborah Niemann, author of the book “Homegrown and Handmade” and the voice behind the website Thrifty Homesteader.

Even those who enjoy animals need to carefully consider the costs and time involved in raising chickens. Ultimately, some people may find buying eggs at the store is the better option, despite current high prices.

Here are 10 things you should know before running out to buy backyard chickens:

1. You could spend hundreds on a coop and startup supplies.

2. Egg production is linked to what a chicken eats.

3. Some chicken breeds are better than others.

4. Chickens can be obtained via mail order, rented or rescued.

5. Hens stop laying eggs as they get older.

6. You don’t need a rooster to get eggs.

7. Your community might not allow backyard chickens.

8. Wild animals will want to eat your chickens.

9. They will destroy your yard if you let them.

10. You can’t go on vacation and leave your chickens unattended.

[How to Care for Your Yard and Garden in Winter]

You could spend hundreds on a coop and startup supplies

Tatiana Tsoir, a CPA, author and speaker, started keeping chickens in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. While she is a fan of the taste and quality of the eggs they produce, she isn’t sold on the cost savings. “You may save $1-$3 dollars per dozen,” she says.

To get those savings, you could spend hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars in startup costs. Tsoir says she has seen chicken sheds selling for as much as $3,000-$5,000. Plus, chickens need bedding and, depending on where you live, heat lamps and water warmers.

Some pre-made chicken coops are made with flimsy materials and stapled together, according to Niemann. Rather than spending $200 on a poorly made coop, she recommends making your own with wood and nails. Even using higher quality materials, a DIY coop can be less expensive than buying one that will fall apart after a few years.

“A well-built chicken coop should last you for decades,” Niemann says, “so if you divide up that cost by the number of years you have it, it might not add much to the cost of your eggs.”

Egg production is linked to what a chicken eats

Chickens can live on table scraps and grubs they forage from the yard, but that isn’t ideal if your goal is to collect eggs.

“They might survive, but you are going to get hardly any eggs,” Niemann says.

Instead, backyard chickens need to be fed grain year-round. And not just any grain, but layer chicken feed.

“Scratch grain is half the price, but it has half the protein,” according to Niemann.

Chickens need a sufficient amount of both protein and calcium to produce eggs. Layer chicken feed is formulated to provide those nutrients.

Just as cat and dog food is sold at a variety of price points, so too is chicken feed. At retailers like Tractor Supply Co., a 50-pound package of layer feed might be sold for as little as $15. However, specialty brands, organic feed and those with additives, such as additional protein and calcium, can cost significantly more.

When calculating costs, chicken owners can expect that a 50-pound bag of feed will last four hens anywhere from 40 to 60 days, according to Niemann. However, it will depend on other factors such as whether the chickens are free range in a yard and have access to grass, earthworms and bugs to supplement their diet.

Some chicken breeds are better than others

When it comes to laying eggs, some breeds are more prolific than others. For instance, ornamental chickens such as silkie bantam varieties may be fun additions to a flock, but they aren’t likely to produce many eggs.

When Amanda Arcone, owner of Farmhouse New England Home & Interiors LLC, was looking for chickens to own, she settled on the buff orpington breed.

“They are considered the golden retrievers of chickens,” she says.

Not only are they fluffy, docile animals, but they are good layers as well. She gets an average of four eggs per day from her nine chickens.

Beyond their egg production, chicken owners need to consider their climate.

“The leghorn is traditionally a really good egg layer, but they have a large comb that can freeze (in winter),” Niemann says. She also advises against modern hybrids that produce many eggs but are not hardy.

“They are bred to live in confinement,” Niemann says, noting that they don’t deal well with either hot or cold weather. “All of a sudden, it’s 95 degrees out, and they are dead.”

Chickens can be obtained via mail order, rented or rescued

Most farm and feed supply stores have “chick days” when you can purchase chickens in person. But if you don’t have a farm supply store nearby or if your preferred breed isn’t available, there are other ways to get chicks.

For instance, chicks can be sent via mail order from poultry farms or hatcheries. Expect to pay a minimum of $2 per chick plus shipping, depending on the breed. Day-old chicks can be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service so long as they can arrive at their destination within 72 hours. UPS does not ship any type of live bird, and FedEx will only ship live animals in limited situations.

Renting chickens is also an option. Websites such as Rent the Chicken connect would-be chicken owners with rental packages that include a coop, chickens, supplies and food. Depending on location, rental packages may start at around $500 for seven months of use.

Chickens can also be found on sites such as Craigslist or through animal rescues. These birds may come from people who learn chickens are not allowed on their property or who decide having a backyard flock is not for them. But they could also be older, non-producing hens that owners are trying to unload.

[Benefits of Planting Trees in Your Yard]

Hens stop laying eggs as they get older

Chickens can live up to 10 years or more, but they won’t lay eggs that entire time. Egg production typically begins to decrease after the first year until it dwindles down to nothing by years six or seven, according to Purina Mills.

For chicken owners, the question becomes what to do with hens that no longer produce many eggs. Rather than continue to pay for feed, some people try to rehome the chickens or slaughter them for meat.

That’s not something Arcone plans for her hens.

“They follow you around, and they become like pets,” she says.

Once chickens in her flock stop producing, she simply sees the coop as their retirement home.

You don’t need a rooster to get eggs

It’s a common misconception that you need a rooster for hens to lay eggs. Hens will lay eggs without a rooster, although some owners believe their production may be a little higher with one around. A rooster is needed, however, if you’d like to eventually hatch your own baby chicks.

While roosters can help protect a flock from predators, many communities prohibit them. Even where they are allowed, you may want to think twice about having one if you want to remain friends with your neighbors. A morning wake-up call from a rooster can quickly turn from charming to annoying.

Your community might not allow backyard chickens

Local ordinances vary significantly, with some municipalities outright banning chickens while others have minimum lot size requirements or cap the number of birds allowed. In many cases, roosters are prohibited.

On the other hand, some communities encourage urban and suburban flocks. For instance, at one time Austin, Texas, went so far as to offer rebates on chicken coops and held free chicken-keeping classes.

People also need to check with their homeowners association before bringing home chicks. Many HOAs have their own rules about chickens, and these will trump local ordinances.

Wild animals will want to eat your chickens

You aren’t the only one who sees your backyard chickens as a source of food. Owners are eager to collect eggs, but dogs, coyotes, raccoons, hawks and other animals have their eyes on a chicken dinner.

That’s one reason some owners choose not to give their chickens free range in the yard. Instead, they build runs where chickens are contained and can quickly retreat to the coop as needed. However, even that doesn’t deter all predators, and covering chicken wire with hardware cloth — which is a wire mesh — can provide added protection.

It isn’t only the chickens that pests are after. Rodents may start tunneling underground and into the chicken run to feast on feed. To combat this problem, Tsoir’s husband, who is an engineer, created an automated system that raises the food dish each night to keep it out of reach of rodents.

They will destroy your yard if you let them

Another reason to keep chickens contained is the damage they do to a yard, since they are constantly scratching and searching for bugs on the ground.

This may be more of a problem for those who live on smaller lots with a limited amount of space for chickens to spread out. However, even those with larger lots may want to contain any lawn damage caused by chickens.

One alternative to letting chickens free range over an entire yard is to use a chicken tractor. These wire enclosed pens can be used to keep chickens contained to a specific area. The pens are portable and can be moved every few days to minimize lawn damage.

You can’t go on vacation and leave your chickens unattended

The trade-off for getting free eggs from chickens is that you need to devote some time daily to their care.

On a daily basis, Arcone estimates she spends about 30-45 minutes caring for her chickens. That includes letting them out of their barn, checking for eggs twice a day and refreshing water and feed as needed. “Chickens drink a lot of water,” she says. Every two weeks, she also cleans out the coop and spreads fresh wood chips.

“What no one talks about is the amount of time needed to take care of the chickens,” Tsoir says. “It’s hard to go on vacation because you cannot board them, so someone has to come over and house sit.”

Chicken owners can usually get away for a weekend without too much trouble, Niemann says. Extra food and water can be left out, and the chickens will be ok on their own for that time. If it’s hot, though, someone should collect the eggs while you’re gone.

Longer trips may require additional help, but Niemann likens the level of care for chickens to that of cats.

“If you can handle a cat, you can handle chickens,” she says.

The allure of free eggs can make backyard chickens seem appealing, but be sure you understand the cost — in both money and time — before you jump on this bandwagon.

More from U.S. News

15 Mudroom Ideas for Your Home

10 Helpful House Hunting Apps for 2023

The Best Free Interior Design Apps of 2023

Should You Get Chickens? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/15/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.