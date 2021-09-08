Delaware health officials: Fox that bit person was rabid

Delaware health officials say a fox that bit a person in Greenwood last week has tested positive for rabies.

The Division of Public Health said Wednesday that the person who was bitten has begun treatment for rabies exposure.

Officials are advising anyone who may have been bitten, scratched or come in contact with a fox in the area of Route 16 between Judy and Century Farm roads to contact their healthcare provider or call the division’s rabies program.

Anyone in the area who thinks a fox may have bitten their pet should call their veterinarian for examination, treatment and to report the exposure to the Department of Agriculture.

