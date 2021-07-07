Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Animals & Pets » Sheriff: Alligator attack suspected…

Sheriff: Alligator attack suspected in Florida woman’s death

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALRICO, Fla. (AP) — An alligator apparently attacked a woman whose body was found in a retention pond near Tampa, sheriff’s officials said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman’s body in a pond Sunday night, a news release said.

The family of the 29-year-old woman told WFLA-TV that she was known to swim in the pond. They said they are grieving and asked for privacy.

Sheriff’s officials said the woman suffered injuries “consistent with an alligator attack,” but the medical examiner’s office would determine the official cause of death.

Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and trappers to the scene to try to catch the gator, the release said.

“What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman’s family and friends,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | National News

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up