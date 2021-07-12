12-foot-long python escapes inside Louisiana’s largest mall

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve been searching for a 12-foot-long python that escaped from its enclosure inside…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve been searching for a 12-foot-long python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall.

Cara got loose Tuesday from its enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. She was still on the run early Wednesday morning, WBRZ-TV reported, after a search overnight, when such snakes are most active.

Cara was described by her handlers as “very sweet.” A photo they provided to reporters shows that she’s a yellow and white Burmese python, which aren’t venemous.

The Blue Zoo — which bills itself as “more than an aquarium, more than a zoo” — was closed Tuesday while search efforts continued, but the Mall of Louisiana remained open.

