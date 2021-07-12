Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
12-foot-long python escapes inside Louisiana’s largest mall

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 9:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve been searching for a 12-foot-long python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall.

Cara got loose Tuesday from its enclosure at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. She was still on the run early Wednesday morning, WBRZ-TV reported, after a search overnight, when such snakes are most active.

Cara was described by her handlers as “very sweet.” A photo they provided to reporters shows that she’s a yellow and white Burmese python, which aren’t venemous.

The Blue Zoo — which bills itself as “more than an aquarium, more than a zoo” — was closed Tuesday while search efforts continued, but the Mall of Louisiana remained open.

