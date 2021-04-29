CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Animals & Pets » Tigers' Boyd leaves in…

Tigers’ Boyd leaves in 2nd inning with left knee tendinitis

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd left the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox after facing seven batters because of an injured left knee.

With the score 0-0, the 30-year-old left-hander walked Yasmani Grandal leading off the second and gave up a double to Andrew Vaughn on his 36th pitch, a drive to the gap in left-center.

Boyd signaled to the dugout with a 1-1 count to Leury García, and manager A.J. Hinch and an athletic trainer went to the mound. Boyd then left the game.

Michael Fulmer relieved and allowed RBI singles to García and Nick Madrigal. then gave up a two-run single to José Abreu with two outs that put Chicago ahead 4-0.

Boyd’s ERA rose from 1.82 to 2.27 with his one-inning outing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Lifestyle News | MLB News | Sports

DHS set to launch its 'most significant hiring initiative' as part of cyber workforce sprint

May We Say Thank You 2021

Only 40 military bases still have COVID restrictions in place as of May 5

Space National Guard is a top-of-list concern for military officials

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up