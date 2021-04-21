CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bald eagle takes to the skies again after rehab in Virginia

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 21, 2021, 8:29 AM

A bald eagle was found stuck in some fencing in Fauquier County.

The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center helped rehab the bird.

This bald eagle was cleared for takeoff Tuesday after a little help from caring humans.

Dr. Jen Riley, with the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, said someone saw the eagle stuck in some fencing along U.S. Route 17 in Fauquier County, Virginia.

The eagle “was trying to go under it or maybe was trying to catch something going underneath and got stuck under that fencing, in between the fencing,” Riley said.

“She was really down and weak coming in, just from struggling in that fencing, just exhausted from that struggle.”

An expert with the center went out to help the eagle, which was luckily not seriously injured.

After a night of being cared for, the eagle was released at the entrance to Sky Meadow State Park.

“So it’s actually a really quick turnaround for us. Patients are never here the short of a time but it was really nice,” Riley said.

