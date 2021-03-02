CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Animals & Pets » Irish racing authorities look…

Irish racing authorities look into dead horse video

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 5:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN (AP) — Irish horseracing authorities are investigating another image circulating on social media showing a man sitting on an apparently dead horse.

A video shows the person straddling the stricken horse while others watched on and laughed.

It comes a day after leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott was banned from entering runners in British races after a photo emerged of him posing on a horse that had just died of a heart attack.

“The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation,” said the body, which is also looking into the video involving Elliott.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

Austin orders new steps to curb sexual assault while panel studies the problem

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

TSP regains upward swing for February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up