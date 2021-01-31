Snow cute!: National Zoo’s Giant Pandas take full advantage of winter weather

The first snow in Washington, D.C., in nearly two years arrived Sunday, and the pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo took full advantage.

The first snow in Washington, D.C., in nearly two years arrived Sunday, and the pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo took full advantage.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are shown in Smithsonian National Zoo video sliding and rolling around in the snow in the giant panda’s outdoor habitat. Be warned: the video is dangerously cute!

Five-month-old cub Xiao Qi Ji was also pictured enjoying his first ever major snowfall. The zoo said the cub ventured out of his indoor habitat for about five minutes to check out the snow, but did not go all the way out to the outdoor habitat to play.