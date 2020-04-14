Home » Animals & Pets » Cat shot in Loudoun…

Cat shot in Loudoun Co.; animal services seeks info

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

April 14, 2020, 8:39 AM

Loudoun County Animal Services is looking for information in connection with the shooting of this cat in Hamilton. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Loudoun County Animal Services)

Loudoun County Animal Services in Virginia are looking for information after a cat was found shot last Wednesday in Hamilton.

Authorities said a gunshot was heard around 4 p.m. The owners found the cat with injuries to its face and body shortly after.

According to LCAS, a veterinarian determined that the cat had “pellets in the side of his face, a graze wound on the lip and several other wounds on the body consistent with birdshot-type shotgun ammunition.”

The cat is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LCAS at 703-777-0406. Anonymous tips may be submitted through that number as well.

Under Virginia code, anyone willfully inflicting inhumane injury or pain to a dog or cat and causing serious bodily injury can be charged with a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

