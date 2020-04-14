Cat shot in Loudoun Co.; animal services seeks info

Loudoun County Animal Services in Virginia are looking for information after a cat was found shot last Wednesday in Hamilton.

Authorities said a gunshot was heard around 4 p.m. The owners found the cat with injuries to its face and body shortly after.

According to LCAS, a veterinarian determined that the cat had “pellets in the side of his face, a graze wound on the lip and several other wounds on the body consistent with birdshot-type shotgun ammunition.”

The cat is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LCAS at 703-777-0406. Anonymous tips may be submitted through that number as well.

Under Virginia code, anyone willfully inflicting inhumane injury or pain to a dog or cat and causing serious bodily injury can be charged with a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.