National Zoo’s baby porcupine gets his name (updated)

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 13, 2019, 10:35 AM

Update 12/13, 10:35 a.m.: The porcupette’s name has been chosen: Quilliam.

Original story follows:

Here’s a real “quill pro quo.”

A porcupine born at the Smithsonian National Zoo (called a porcupette) needs a name — and the Smithsonian is asking the public to vote on it.

The prehensile-tailed porcupette was born in November. The zoo says its handlers like to name animals within two months after they’re born.

And if it matters, the Zoo says, the porcupette’s parents are named Quillber and Beatrix.

According to the zoo, prehensile-tailed porcupines use their tails to grasp tree branches like an extra limb. And that tail is almost as long as their bodies.

They’re also nocturnal and spend most of the day napping.

In addition, “We think it’s important that you know that porcupine noses feel like marshmallows,” the zoo tweeted.

