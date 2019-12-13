National Zoo’s baby porcupine gets his name (updated)

A porcupine born at the Smithsonian National Zoo in November has been given his name.

Update 12/13, 10:35 a.m.: The porcupette’s name has been chosen: Quilliam.

We'll get right to the point: Our @NationalZoo porcupette's name will be Quilliam! Thanks to all who voted and while we know we said no write-ins, shout-out to all of you who suggested quill․i․am. https://t.co/ROZuNqFeRl pic.twitter.com/jUwmcQ7ImY — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) December 13, 2019

Original story follows:

Here’s a real “quill pro quo.”

A porcupine born at the Smithsonian National Zoo (called a porcupette) needs a name — and the Smithsonian is asking the public to vote on it.

The prehensile-tailed porcupette was born in November. The zoo says its handlers like to name animals within two months after they’re born.

And if it matters, the Zoo says, the porcupette’s parents are named Quillber and Beatrix.

A porcupette yawning is the video you didn’t know you needed. Prehensile-tailed porcupines are nocturnal, so they’re busy napping most of the day. That’s a wrap on our porcupette tweets today—be sure to vote for this cutie’s name in the poll in the second tweet of our thread. pic.twitter.com/SpdvDpmfSb — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) December 11, 2019

According to the zoo, prehensile-tailed porcupines use their tails to grasp tree branches like an extra limb. And that tail is almost as long as their bodies.

They’re also nocturnal and spend most of the day napping.

In addition, “We think it’s important that you know that porcupine noses feel like marshmallows,” the zoo tweeted.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.