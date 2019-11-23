Florida man’s dog locks him out of car, does donuts

Most dogs know a limited number of tricks, like sit, stay or roll over. Well one Florida dog has the rest beat after he locked his owner out of his car and did reverse donuts in a cul-de-sac in Florida.

Most dogs know a few tricks, like sit, stay or roll over — but one Florida dog may have the rest beat after he locked his owner out of a car and proceeded to drive reverse donuts in a cul-de-sac.

According to a Facebook post from Port St. Lucie police, the dog’s owner made a wrong turn into the cul-de-sac, then stopped and stepped out of his car while leaving it running with his dog, Max, inside.

Wasting no time to fulfill his need for speed, Max jumped onto the console of the 2003 Mercury Sable and hit the shifter into reverse. The car proceeded to slowly circle the cul-de-sac, with Max along for the ride.

The owner had a spare key fob, but the battery inside was dead. Police instead used the door code to gain access to the car and put an end to Max’s joy ride.

Max was fine after his little stunt, but the car did hit a mailbox and caused some damage.

Does anybody else smell an Air Bud sequel in all of this?

