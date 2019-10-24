As Nats pound Astros, Humane Rescue Alliance announces ‘starting line-pup’ of players

To celebrate the Nationals' historic World Series appearance, The Humane Rescue Alliance has named a group of puppies after the city's players to show their support. See photos of some of the doggos that still need homes.

Adam Eaton is a very good boy at home (plate). (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Anthony Rendon is ready for scratches. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Gerardo Parra is more than just a Baby Shark lovebug. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Pupper "Howie Kendrick" would be a grand-slam companion. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Juan Soto was adopted but he's still a home run. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Ryan Zimmerman needs a clubhouse to call his own. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Stephen Strasburg is a star on the mound … and his doggy bed. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Trea Turner, now adopted, could use a good walk. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance)

This roster is a real howl.

To celebrate the Washington Nationals’ historic World Series appearance — a Fall Classic they currently lead 2-0 over the Houston Astros — The Humane Rescue Alliance has named a group of puppies after the city’s players to show their support.

And while two of the Very Good Boys are no longer on the roster, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto, there are many more who need a home (plate).

The line-pup was revealed on HRA’s Instagram stories Wednesday.

The Nationals have a strong relationship with the HRA. Mad Max Scherzer sponsored the adoption of a dog with two different color eyes for WTOP’s Will Vitka and Reem Nadeem. And star pitcher Stephen Strasburg is sponsoring the adoption of the pupper named after him.

The dogs are available at HRA’s 71 Oglethorpe St. location. Be sure to visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information on adoption and to see who is still available.

HRA said the dogs all arrived in D.C. this past Saturday from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society by way of a transport program.

As for the Nationals, they crushed the Astros 12-3 Wednesday for a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking homer in what became a messy six-run seventh and the Nationals are now headed back home needing two wins in three potential games in Washington to claim their first championship.

Game 3 is Friday night.

