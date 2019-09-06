Meet Poppy: Maryland Zoo names its newest little cutie

Poppy is a blue duiker calf and a certified lil' sweetums. You can see more of her and her mother, Flower, on the Maryland Zoo's new webcam.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has a name for the baby blue duiker born there last month: Poppy.

The little one is a species of African antelope weighing only 7 to 20 pounds. Blue duikers have a habit of ducking into bushes when threatened — hence their name, which is an Afrikaans word meaning “to dive.”

As you can see in the photo, Poppy is a certified lil’ sweetums, and you can see more of her and her mother, Flower, on the zoo’s new webcam. They’ll be living in a private area of the zoo until the calf is ready to join the African aviary habitat in the spring with Flower and her father, Lucky.

“With a tiny baby like this, it’s important for us to keep a close watch on her daily feeding and development,” said Margaret Rose-Innes, assistant general curator. “Poppy is delicate, but she is doing well and growing fast. It’s wonderful to watch her play and interact with her mom.”

If a webcam’s not enough — which is understandable, because Poppy’s a sweet lil’ bowl of puddin’ — you can get a behind-the-scenes look at mother and baby by registering for the zoo’s Africa barn tour.

Poppy, born last month, is a species of African antelope that ends up weighing only 7 to 20 pounds. (Courtesy of Maryland Zoo/Sinclair Miller) The blue duiker calf will be living in a private area of the zoo until she is ready to join the African aviary habitat in the spring. (Courtesy of Maryland Zoo/Sinclair Miller) You can see more of Poppy and her mother, Flower, on the zoo's new webcam. (Courtesy of Maryland Zoo/Sinclair Miller)

