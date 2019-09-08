Home » Animals & Pets » Birds of prey featured…

Birds of prey featured at National Zoo ‘Birds in Flight’ show

Melissa Howell

September 8, 2019, 2:20 PM

Visitors at the National Zoo got to get up close and personal with some exotic birds on Sunday with the Birds in Flight program.
Visitors at the National Zoo got to get up close and personal with some exotic birds on Sunday with the Birds in Flight program. (Courtesy National Zoo)
The program will also run next weekend, Sept. 14 and 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Courtesy National Zoo)
The birds in the program included owls, buzzards, falcons, macaws, parrots, ravens and more, according to the National Zoo. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
Bird behaviorist Phung Luu showed off some exotic birds on Sunday to a crowd of bird and wildlife enthusiasts. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
Luu hosted the demonstrations, photo opportunities and hand-feedings on Sunday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
Visitors at the National Zoo got to get up close and personal with some exotic birds Sunday for Birds in Flight, a free show featuring species from around the world.

Kids were able to interact with everything from hawks and owls to parrots.

The event also featured hand feedings, demonstrations and educational lessons by bird behaviorist Phung Luu.

Barbara Status, a bird enthusiast, said the most important part of the show for her was the conservancy aspect when Luu explained the importance of recycling.

“It connects it a little further when talking about how aluminum is mined from the rainforest so the less aluminum we mine, the more that saves the environment that these birds actually live in,” Status said.

Birds in Flight will also take place next weekend at the National Zoo right across from the Mane Grill from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

