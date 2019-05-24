202
VIDEO: Shelter animals arrive in DC after severe weather, flooding in Oklahoma

By Jack Pointer May 24, 2019 7:23 pm 05/24/2019 07:23pm
Severe weather and flooding in Oklahoma has forced other animal shelters to take in adoptable dogs and cats. That includes D.C.'s Humane Rescue Alliance, which welcomed some critters that were flown in from the Tulsa area Friday afternoon. See a video of their arrival.

Severe weather and flooding in Oklahoma has forced other animal shelters to take in adoptable dogs and cats.

That includes D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance, which welcomed some of the critters that were flown in from the Tulsa area Friday afternoon at Manassas Regional Airport.

A flight arranged by the Humane Society of the United States transported 130 dogs and cats. All were taken to various D.C.-area shelters. HRA took in 10 dogs and five cats. Those 15 are now available for adoption.

See a video of their arrival below.

