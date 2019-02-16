PHOTOS: Cuddle, donate and adopt at the new Kitten Lounge in Georgetown

Crumbs and Whiskers, in partnership with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, have already placed 200 cats in loving homes. They now have 26 more kittens to place.

WASHINGTON — The cat cafe, Crumbs & Whiskers, along O Street NW in Georgetown is home to 30 cats, rescued by Homeward Trails Animal Rescue based in Fairfax County, Virginia. The two organizations are now partnering for a new kind of experience, a pop-up kitten lounge.

As Crumbs & Whiskers relocates, they’ll have two shops from March through July. One shop will be a place for kittens in need of homes. The kitten lounge will be on M Street NW.

A nonprofit, Homeward Trails Animal Rescue is helping make that happen. The organization received 26 kittens from their partners in Wise County in rural southwestern Virginia, where many kittens sometimes fall prey to wild animals. Those kittens will be held at the nonprofit’s shelter for kittens, Meow Palace, before heading to the pop-up lounge in about a week.

Pop up Kitten Cafe coming to Georgetown’s @Crumbs_Whiskers these 25 babies rescued by @HomewardTrails will be there March thru June @WTOP 🐈 pic.twitter.com/pxEiX4fPmD — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) February 16, 2019

The two organizations have already placed 200 cats in loving homes since partnering.

“With this pop-up kitten lounge, we have the goal of trying to rescue and place an additional 200 kittens, just between March and July. We’re truly excited because this will be a lifesaving partnership,” said Sue Bell, founder of Homeward Trails.

They’ve already received several applications from people interested in adopting a kitten. “They’re going to be scooped up pretty quickly,” Bell said.

It’s what Nancy Lumb, the adoption coordinator with Homeward Trailsb calls a rags-to-riches tale. She got involved with the nonprofit after adopting a dog in 2004 and seeing the need in the community.

“This is the most attention they’ve ever had,” Lumb said of the kittens and cats. “Toys, good food, great veterinarian care and in probably two weeks, they’ll be in their adoptive homes.”

Those interested can stop by beginning in March and make a donation in return for a cuddle session, or start the adoption process.

“Adopting versus shopping and bringing more animals into the world until we can take care of the ones that are already here, is vitally important,” Bell said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.