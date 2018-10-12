WATCH: Pumpkin spice drives Bei Bei the panda insane

A new video from the National Zoo shows the young panda enjoying the cooler temperatures — and a familiar scent that zookeepers sprinkled on a log. See how other zoo residents are enjoying autumn's delights.

WASHINGTON — Bei Bei, you’re crazy.

Lookatcha. Rollin’ around, losing your breath. Dude, you’re downright loco. You need to pump the brakes on the cute, son. The weekend hasn’t even started yet.

Judging from this video tweeted out by Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the young panda is righteously digging on the cooler temperatures — and on some pumpkin spice that zookeepers sprinkled on a log.

I do declare: All that nutmeg is making him nuts! If that’s how he reacts to pumpkin spice, the zoo had better keep him away from any salted caramel. It could spark an international incident.

A few of Bei Bei’s zoo neighbors have been enjoying the flavors of fall, too. Check them all out in the gallery below.

