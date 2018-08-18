Area shelters waive adoption fee in effort to ‘Clear the Shelters’

A nationwide pet adoption event hoped to "Clear the Shelters" by waiving adoption fees on Saturday, including the two D.C. Humane Rescue Alliance locations.

WASHINGTON — A nationwide pet adoption event hoped to “Clear the Shelters” by waiving adoption fees on Saturday, including the two D.C. Humane Rescue Alliance locations.

Becca Stern, director of adoptions at the Humane Rescue Alliance, said the goal is simple: to find forever matches for pets, old and young, free of charge.

“They still need to fill out an adoption questionnaire and meet with a counselor, make sure it’s a right fit,” said Stern.

The Humane Rescue Alliance doesn’t turn animals away and with summer being the busiest months, Stern said they’re making sure every pet goes home ready for what may come.

“They all leave spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated if age appropriate, [and] microchipped,” said Stern.

With two locations in D.C., everyone is welcome to stop by and see if there’s a furry friend waiting to be that perfect match.

Kara Zupkes is preparing for graduation and stood in line outside the Humane Rescue Alliance on Oglethorpe Street in Northwest D.C., ready to find her perfect feline friend.

“I’m in college about to graduate, so I thought this would be the perfect time to get a cat. I’m not going for a kitten, I’m going for one of the older cats,” said Zupkes.

The event is in its fourth year and is hosted locally by WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that this is the fourth annual Clear the Shelters event.

