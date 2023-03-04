Thousands of people — young and old — lined the streets of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday afternoon under bright sunshine to watch the 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade — the first of the season in the D.C. area.

While the sun shined, a cold wind whipped out of the northwest and folks were bundled up to watch the pipe bands, marchers and Irish step dancers.

The smiles along the parade route may have seemed bigger because it's the parade's return following two years of disruption because of the pandemic.

"It's been shut down for two years with COVID so this is all the energy, everybody's all excited to get back out again, so here we are!" said Richard, a parade watcher dressed in tweed overcoat and snap-brim hat.

The DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipe and Drum band, The Navy Band and other performers marched the route in the heart of Old Town from King and Alfred Streets to Lee and Cameron Streets.

The festivities included a classic car show and a popular dog show.