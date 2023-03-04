Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Thousands turned out to…

Thousands turned out to Alexandria to watch St. Patrick’s Day parade

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 4, 2023, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Thousands of people lined the streets of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday afternoon under bright sunshine to watch the 40th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
WTOP/Dick Uliano
While the sun shined, a cold wind whipped out of the northwest and folks were bundled up to watch the pipe bands, marchers and Irish step dancers. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
WTOP/Dick Uliano
The smiles along the parade route may have seemed bigger because it’s the parade’s return following two years of disruption because of the pandemic. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
WTOP/Dick Uliano
“It’s been shut down for two years with COVID so this is all the energy, everybody’s all excited to get back out again, so here we are!” said Richard, a parade watcher dressed in tweed overcoat and snap-brim hat. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
WTOP/Dick Uliano
The DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipe and Drum band, The Navy Band and other performers marched the route in the heart of Old Town from King and Alfred Streets to Lee and Cameron Streets. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
WTOP/Dick Uliano
(1/5)

Thousands of people — young and old — lined the streets of Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday afternoon under bright sunshine to watch the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade — the first of the season in the D.C. area.

While the sun shined, a cold wind whipped out of the northwest and folks were bundled up to watch the pipe bands, marchers and Irish step dancers.

The smiles along the parade route may have seemed bigger because it’s the parade’s return following two years of disruption because of the pandemic.

“It’s been shut down for two years with COVID, so this is all the energy. Everybody’s all excited to get back out again, so here we are!” said Richard, a parade watcher dressed in a tweed overcoat and snap-brim hat.

The DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipe and Drum band, The Navy Band and other performers marched the route in the heart of Old Town from King and Alfred Streets to Lee and Cameron Streets.

The festivities included a classic car show and a popular dog show.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up