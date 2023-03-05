Man died in Alexandria shooting, authorities say

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, said a man died in a shooting Friday night.

Around 11:35 p.m., police say they responded to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of South Reynolds Street, near Duke Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

After rescue personnel arrived, the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy would be conducted to determine who the man was and what caused his death.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 703-746-6228 or 703-746-4444.

A map of the approximate location is included below.