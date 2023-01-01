Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » 1 teen killed in…

1 teen killed in Alexandria shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 29, 2023, 2:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Arlington County, Virginia, teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The shooting happened on Friday in the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

In a release announcing the investigation, the department said officers found a 17-year-old with what looked like a gunshot wound to the upper body. That teen was transported to the hospital, where they died.

Alexandria police arrested another 17-year-old male and charged them with possessing a firearm by a person under 18. No information or charges related to homicide were noted by the department.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the lead detective Matthew Kramarik at 703-746-6650, via email at Matthew.Kramarik@Alexandriava.gov or by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. The department said tips could be anonymous.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up