1 teen killed in Alexandria shooting, police say

An Arlington County teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

An Arlington County, Virginia, teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The shooting happened on Friday in the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

In a release announcing the investigation, the department said officers found a 17-year-old with what looked like a gunshot wound to the upper body. That teen was transported to the hospital, where they died.

Alexandria police arrested another 17-year-old male and charged them with possessing a firearm by a person under 18. No information or charges related to homicide were noted by the department.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the lead detective Matthew Kramarik at 703-746-6650, via email at Matthew.Kramarik@Alexandriava.gov or by calling the department’s non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. The department said tips could be anonymous.