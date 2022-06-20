Alexandria celebrates Black history with new Freedom House Museum

In celebration of Juneteenth, the city of Alexandria will debut the Freedom House Museum, with new exhibitions showcasing Alexandria's Black history and the Black experience in America.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the city of Alexandria will debut the Freedom House Museum, with new exhibitions showcasing Alexandria’s Black history and the Black experience in America on Monday.

The Freedom House Museum is what remains of a large complex that trafficked thousands of Black men, women and children from Alexandria to New Orleans between 1828 and 1861.

There, visitors can read stories of those who were brought from the Chesapeake Bay area, through 1315 Duke St., and forced into slave markets in the Deep South.

The museum aims to reframe the city’s white supremacist history, and bring light to the ways that slavery, race-based laws and racial terror erased African American contributions from the national narrative.

The Freedom House Museum will be open from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 20.

The museum is regularly open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.

Admission to the Freedom House is $5 per adult, $3 per child aged 5 through 12, and free for city of Alexandria residents.