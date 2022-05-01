Wrapping up Ramadan: Islamic Relief, Episcopal HS pack 125k meals in Alexandria

Volunteers from Islamic Relief USA and Episcopal High School, in Alexandria, Virginia, packed 125,000 meals for families in an event Saturday that marked the closing night of Ramadan.

More than 400 people — including children standing on buckets to reach the tables — showed up at the high school Saturday evening to help people in the area and beyond.

Near the end of the 2 1/2-hour event, volunteer Aseer Ahmad told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington, “I feel hungry and thirsty as I’m sure everyone does, but the energy of helping out and helping people – it just overcomes it.”

“The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a time of giving and generosity, a time when we come together to improve the human condition,” Sharif Aly, chief executive officer of Islamic Relief USA, said in a news release. “By working together across racial, religious and gender lines, we can solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

“We are so excited to be working again with Islamic Relief USA. Their work around the world is inspirational and to become a part of that again is an important and fun opportunity for our students,” said the Rev. Richmond Jones, assistant chaplain at Episcopal High School.

Ahmad added, “Islam is all about unity, and this just shows, here in this small community, we all come together for the same cause.”

See the report from NBC Washington:

