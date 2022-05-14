RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Alexandria residents remember Landmark Mall’s glory days as demolition begins

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 14, 2022, 7:53 PM

The demolition of the Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, began earlier this week. The area where the mall currently stands is set to be redeveloped into an Inova hospital and a multi-purpose space.

The area is being rebranded as the “West End.”

The mall, which has long been vacant, was once a bustling epicenter. Residents sympathized with Alexandria Vice Mayor Amy Jackson’s memories of shopping at the record store and the mall’s status as a gathering spot for high schoolers and middle schoolers.

“We will always remember the good times we’ve had over the course of the life of this structure, but it is a structure. So the spirit will carry on and we’ll remember it always, but the bones of it [are] good bones,” Jackson said. “So we’re gonna move on and do some great things here.”

Jackson said while it’s sad to see this chapter come to a close, she is excited for what the area will become.

“It’s going to be the place to come on the West End, and we’re very excited to have it,” Jackson said.

Other residents remembered Santa Claus visits, dining at the restaurants, shopping at the stores, mingling with community members and more during the Landmark Mall’s tenure.

