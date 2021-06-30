CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
King Street Trolley returns to Alexandria on Monday

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 30, 2021, 11:16 AM

Alexandria’s King Street Trolley, the free Old Town transit, will begin shuttling passengers Monday, after more than a year out of service.

A few changes will take effect once service begins.

  • The trolley will run from King Street Metro Station to Alexandria City Hall’s Market Square, every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Friday, including holidays.
  • A new stop at the southeast corner of Market Square on North Fairfax Street will serve passengers accessing the Potomac River waterfront.
  • The stops at Union Street and Lee Street will longer be served, due to a street closure on the 100 block of King Street.

All riders are required to wear face masks while on board, and all trolleys are equipped with driver barriers.

You can find more information on the DASH site.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

