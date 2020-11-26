CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Former coal-fired power plant to be transformed into mixed-use development space in Virginia

Valerie Bonk

November 26, 2020, 11:55 AM

Hilco Redevelopment Partners just bought the plant site and has plans to create a mixed-use development space featuring housing, jobs and an improved public open space. (Courtesy Hilco Redevelopment Partners)

A former coal-fired power plant in Virginia will soon provide housing and jobs near the Potomac.

The 20-acre Potomac River Generating Station, in the Old Town North neighborhood, was one of the largest industrial sites in Alexandria.

It was decommissioned in 2012 and is being transformed.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners just bought the plant site and has plans to create a mixed-use development space featuring housing, jobs and an improved public open space.

Pepco will continue to own a portion of the site and operate an electrical substation on the property.

The Alexandria City Council approved the Old Town North Small Area Plan, which includes this plant, in 2017.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to redevelop the old Potomac River Generating Station site,” Roberto Perez, the chief executive officer of Hilco Redevelopment Partners, said in a news release. “Hilco Redevelopment Partners is committed to remediating this extraordinary site to the most current environmental standards and transforming it into a new and exciting development that will best serve the community and create economic growth and opportunity for all stakeholders.”

He added: “We approach every redevelopment opportunity in a way that is sustainable for the environment, sustainable for the community, and sustainable for jobs. Alexandria will be no exception.”

