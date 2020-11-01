1 man dead in Alexandria shooting

Alexandria police said the deadly shooting took place Saturday afternoon, on West Braddock Road. The victim was a 23-year-old Texas man.

A man is dead after an afternoon shooting Saturday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria police said the incident took place before 3:17 p.m. Saturday, on West Braddock Road, across from James Mulligan Park.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found Yousef Tarek Omar, 23, of Texas, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital.

NOTIFICATION :: The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a felonious assault in the 4800 block of West Braddock Road. Victim transported to hospital. Expect police activity in the area. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) November 7, 2020

Police said Omar’s death is the third homicide in Alexandria this year.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Loren King at (703) 746-6689.

Below is a map of where police said the shooting took place: