1 man dead in Alexandria shooting

Jose Umana

November 9, 2020, 1:51 PM

A man is dead after an afternoon shooting Saturday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria police said the incident took place before 3:17 p.m. Saturday, on West Braddock Road, across from James Mulligan Park.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found Yousef Tarek Omar, 23, of Texas, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said Omar’s death is the third homicide in Alexandria this year.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Loren King at (703) 746-6689.

Below is a map of where police said the shooting took place:

