Security guard shoots, injures man in Alexandria restaurant

A restaurant security guard shot and wounded a man in Alexandria, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Lillian’s Restaurant on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Investigators believe a confrontation between the security guard and the man led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The security guard suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

Police said it is unclear if the security guard will face charges in the shooting.