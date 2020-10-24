Security guard shoots, injures man in Alexandria restaurant

A restaurant security guard shot and wounded a man in Alexandria, Virginia, early Saturday morning.
Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Lillian’s Restaurant on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Investigators believe a confrontation between the security guard and the man led to the shooting.
The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The security guard suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.
Police said it is unclear if the security guard will face charges in the shooting.