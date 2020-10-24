ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Election newsletter signup
Security guard shoots, injures man in Alexandria restaurant

Luke Garrett

October 24, 2020, 4:50 PM

A restaurant security guard shot and wounded a man in Alexandria, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at Lillian’s Restaurant on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Investigators believe a confrontation between the security guard and the man led to the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The security guard suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

Police said it is unclear if the security guard will face charges in the shooting.

