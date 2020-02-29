Alexandria, Virginia, has launched a new app as it works to improve its response to resident and community issues.

Alexandria, Virginia, has launched Alex311, a new mobile app enabling users to request municipal services as the city works to improve its response to community issues.

When the city receives a request, such as for repairing a pothole, it will send an email with a summary of the action that needs to be taken and the expected date the issue will be tended to.

But the app isn’t for emergencies, the city said. For immediate police, fire or emergency medical assistance, call or text 911.

“Alex311 provides customers with more convenient ways to contact us, more consistent updates on the status of requests, and a renewed commitment to providing excellent service every time,” Mark Jinks, the city manager, said.

Alex311 replaces the city’s “Call.Click.Connect.” service. The new app is available on Apple and Android devices.

“A core value of city government is continuous improvement, and the new Alex311 service represents significant upgrades to our customer service capabilities,” Jinks said.

For non-emergency requests requiring police response, such as animal control, motor vehicle crashes without injuries, parking and noise complaints, lost or found property or crimes that occurred in the past, the city’s police should be called at 703-746-4444.

Fairfax County, Arlington, D.C. and Prince George’s County all have similar apps.

