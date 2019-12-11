Alexandria ends glass curbside recycling collection

Alexandria, Virginia, residents will not be able to leave glass containers on the curbside for recycling collection starting Jan. 15.

Alexandria, Virginia, residents will not be able to leave glass containers on the curbside for recycling collection starting Jan. 15.

Instead, customers who get the recycling service will have to bring glass to one of 25 regional “purple bin” drop-off locations — five of which are in Alexandria — and the glass has to be clean.

Here are the glass recycling locations in Alexandria:

S. Whiting Street (at the end of S. Whiting Street, intersecting at Tower Court)

3224 Colvin St.

4251 Eisenhower Ave.

Jones Point Park (at the end of S. Royal Street)

MOM’s Organic Market (3831 Mt. Vernon Ave.). (Recycling will be available January 2020)

The city cited several reasons for the move, which was studied as part of its WasteSmart Strategic Plan: recycling contamination, rising recycling costs and a lack of regional glass-sorting facilities. Due to these issues, glass is ending up in landfills.

Residents looking for more information about glass recycling, the “purple bin” program, or WasteSmart can visit alexandriava.gov/Recycling.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.