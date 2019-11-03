One dead, three critically injured in Alexandria crash

Alexandria police said two cars collided at the intersection of North Van Dorn Street and Kenmore Avenue a little after 8:30 p.m.

One person is dead and three are critically injured after a collision in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday evening, according to police.

First responders found a total of four people in both vehicles, according to NBC Washington Washington. The victims were immediately taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

