Police investigating body found in Alexandria stream

Jack Moore

September 17, 2019, 4:57 PM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating after a body was found in Holmes Run stream Tuesday morning.

A passerby discovered the man’s body at about 9:22 a.m., police said in a news release.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Jose Mendez Padilla, of Alexandria. His body was taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

For now, police are calling it a “sudden death” investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at (703) 747-6673.

Below is a map showing the area where the body was found:

