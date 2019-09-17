Police investigating body found in Alexandria stream

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating after a body was found in Holmes Run stream Tuesday morning.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating after a body was found in Holmes Run stream Tuesday morning.

A passerby discovered the man’s body at about 9:22 a.m., police said in a news release.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Jose Mendez Padilla, of Alexandria. His body was taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

For now, police are calling it a “sudden death” investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at (703) 747-6673.

Below is a map showing the area where the body was found:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.