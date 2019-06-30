Tall ship Providence scheduled to arrive in Old Town Alexandria

The original Providence was the fifth ship commissioned by the Continental Navy and became one of the most famous ships in the revolutionary war.

The tall ship Providence, a reproduction of an 18th century ship of the Continental Navy, will sail into its new home on Monday morning — on the banks of the Potomac River in Old Town Alexandria.

The reproduction of the historic ship built for the national bicentennial celebration in 1976 is scheduled to arrive around midnight Monday. The Woodrow Wilson Bridge will be opened to let the ship through and the Alexandria Fire Department will spray a water arch to welcome Providence to its new home.

The original Providence was the fifth ship commissioned by the Continental Navy and became one of the most famous ships in the revolutionary war. The reproduction ship has sailed in several tall ship festivals and appeared in movies including in two of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

The ship is arriving following the completion of restoration work in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Wiscasset, Maine.

At its dock in Old Town, near Founder’s Park, the ship will open to the public later this summer and offer daily tours and weekly sails.

