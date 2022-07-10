RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Africa News » South Africa police say…

South Africa police say 14 killed in bar shooting in Johannesburg’s Soweto township

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa police say 14 killed in bar shooting in Johannesburg’s Soweto township.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | National News | World News

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up