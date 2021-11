JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa’s white minority rule as country’s last apartheid president,…

Listen now to WTOP News

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who oversaw end of South Africa’s white minority rule as country’s last apartheid president, dies at 85.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.