BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — French president says head of the Islamic State of the Greater Sahara, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi,…

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — French president says head of the Islamic State of the Greater Sahara, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, has been killed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.