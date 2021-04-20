N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Military in Chad says President Idriss Deby Itno has been killed after 30 years in power.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 20, 2021, 7:08 AM
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Military in Chad says President Idriss Deby Itno has been killed after 30 years in power.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.