Military in Chad says President Idriss Deby Itno has been killed after 30 years in power

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 7:08 AM

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Military in Chad says President Idriss Deby Itno has been killed after 30 years in power.

Africa News | National News | World News

