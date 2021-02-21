CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC plans return of high school sports | Md. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Africa News » Nigerian military plane crashes…

Nigerian military plane crashes near capital airport, 7 dead

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 11:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A military plane crashed in Nigeria on Sunday, killing all seven people on board, said officials.

The King Air 350 plane had just taken off from the airport in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, when it reported engine failure and tried to return, said Ibikunle Daramola, a spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force in a tweet.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash,” he said.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, also tweeted that the crash “appears to be fatal,” and urged calm as an investigation by the military is carried out.

The plane was headed to Minna city, approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Abuja.

Witnesses at the site said the crash was terrifying.

“Everybody there was screaming full of disbelief,” Olugbenga Alaade, a government employee who said he has worked at the airport for nine years and who saw the crash, told The Associated Press by phone. It’s been at least a decade since a plane has crashed at that airport, he said

Photos of the crash site show black clouds of smoke over parts of the shattered plane. Witnesses told local media they saw the plane struggling to turn around and get back to the airport before the plane exploded.

___

Mednick reported from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Air Force seeks new opportunities to apply the computer-to-prototype model of design

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up