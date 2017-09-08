PREP FOOTBALL

Battlefield 30, Forest Park 6

Broad Run 28, Woodgrove 12

Broadwater Academy 20, Brunswick Academy 7

Caroline 25, Powhatan 21

Castlewood 28, Thomas Walker 0

Chilhowie 42, Twin Springs 0

Collegiate-Richmond 34, Trinity Episcopal 13

Colonial Beach 18, Franklin 8

Colonial Forge 42, Grassfield 0

Covenant School 55, Va. Episcopal 16

Deep Creek 33, Woodrow Wilson 0

Dominion 42, Fauquier 0

Floyd County 21, Auburn 0

Frank Cox 42, Granby 20

Galax 53, Carroll County 0

Goochland 27, Central Lunenburg 7

Grayson County 43, Rural Retreat 7

Halifax County 36, Person, N.C. 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Appomattox 14

Herndon 10, Chantilly 7

John Battle 57, Holston 0

Landstown 53, Kempsville 6

Liberty-Bedford 27, Christiansburg 13

Mountain View 30, James Monroe 0

Nansemond River 47, Hickory 0

Narrows 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 8

Norcom 7, Booker T. Washington 6

Norfolk Academy 61, Greenbrier Christian 13

North Cross 35, Fishburne Military 0

Ocean Lakes 41, Tallwood 6

Oscar Smith 49, Great Bridge 0

Potomac Falls 40, Riverside 21

Princess Anne 21, Maury 13

Riverheads 17, Stuarts Draft 14

Roanoke Catholic 41, Eastern Montgomery 6

Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany 12

Sherando 77, Broadway 7

South Lakes 49, Oakton 7

Southampton Academy 52, Charles City 0

St. John Paul the Great 28, Potomac School 26

Staunton River 72, Altavista 7

Tuscarora 24, T.C. Williams 14

Warhill 41, Grafton 0

William Byrd 45, Bassett 10

William Campbell 53, Patrick County 7

Yorktown 44, Wakefield 7

