PREP FOOTBALL
Battlefield 30, Forest Park 6
Broad Run 28, Woodgrove 12
Broadwater Academy 20, Brunswick Academy 7
Caroline 25, Powhatan 21
Castlewood 28, Thomas Walker 0
Chilhowie 42, Twin Springs 0
Collegiate-Richmond 34, Trinity Episcopal 13
Colonial Beach 18, Franklin 8
Colonial Forge 42, Grassfield 0
Covenant School 55, Va. Episcopal 16
Deep Creek 33, Woodrow Wilson 0
Dominion 42, Fauquier 0
Floyd County 21, Auburn 0
Frank Cox 42, Granby 20
Galax 53, Carroll County 0
Goochland 27, Central Lunenburg 7
Grayson County 43, Rural Retreat 7
Halifax County 36, Person, N.C. 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Appomattox 14
Herndon 10, Chantilly 7
John Battle 57, Holston 0
Landstown 53, Kempsville 6
Liberty-Bedford 27, Christiansburg 13
Mountain View 30, James Monroe 0
Nansemond River 47, Hickory 0
Narrows 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 8
Norcom 7, Booker T. Washington 6
Norfolk Academy 61, Greenbrier Christian 13
North Cross 35, Fishburne Military 0
Ocean Lakes 41, Tallwood 6
Oscar Smith 49, Great Bridge 0
Potomac Falls 40, Riverside 21
Princess Anne 21, Maury 13
Riverheads 17, Stuarts Draft 14
Roanoke Catholic 41, Eastern Montgomery 6
Rockbridge County 48, Alleghany 12
Sherando 77, Broadway 7
South Lakes 49, Oakton 7
Southampton Academy 52, Charles City 0
St. John Paul the Great 28, Potomac School 26
Staunton River 72, Altavista 7
Tuscarora 24, T.C. Williams 14
Warhill 41, Grafton 0
William Byrd 45, Bassett 10
William Campbell 53, Patrick County 7
Yorktown 44, Wakefield 7
