Virginia sends National Guard troops to Texas

WASHINGTON — Members of the Virginia National Guard will head to Texas to help with rescue efforts amid catastrophic flooding along the state’s Gulf Coast.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced on WTOP’s “ Ask the Governor ” that 40 National Guard troops would deploy on Thursday morning. The state is also sending seven helicopters to help.

Texas officials have said they don’t have enough equipment needed to rescue residents from flooded neighborhoods throughout the city. The Houston area has witnessed five straight days of rain, seeing as much as 52 inches of rainfall from Harvey, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane last week but has weakened to a tropical storm.

McAuliffe said he expects the state will be asked to send more resources once the initial rescue phase ends.

More than a dozen members of elite search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, have already arrived in Texas to help the relief efforts. All 28 such teams that operate under the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been deployed to the Gulf Coast.

