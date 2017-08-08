Va. residents can weigh in on pipeline water quality conditions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia environmental officials are hearing from residents this week about steps the state is taking to protect water quality along the routes of two proposed natural gas pipelines.

The Department of Environmental Quality is considering whether to issue what’s called a “401 certification” under the Clean Water Act for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines. The certifications will put conditions on pipeline-related activities that may indirectly affect state water along the routes.

Part of that process allows for public comment, and four sessions are being held around the state this week. A list of the locations and schedules of the hearings is available online.

The department will consider the comments and present summaries and recommendations to the State Water Control Board, which will have the final say.

