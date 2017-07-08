501.5
Over 1,000 protest KKK rally in Charlottesville; 23 arrested

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 9:48 pm 07/08/2017 09:48pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A small group of Klansmen were met by more than 1,000 protesters at a Charlottesville park where they’d come to rally.

The Daily Progress reports about 50 members of the Loyal White Knights traveled from North Carolina Saturday to Justice Park to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Klansmen rallied for less than an hour before leaving. Protester followed them to a parking garage where police told them to disperse for unlawful assembly.

Police and protesters headed back to the park where, a city spokeswoman says, frustration boiled over.

Virginia State Police threw three tear gas containers to disperse the crowd.

Twenty-three people were arrested and three people were taken to a hospital, two for heat and one for alcohol-related issues.

Topics:
charlottesville klan rally Latest News Local News National News Virginia
