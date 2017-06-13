Pr. William Co. backs Stewart, GOP candidate in tight race with Gillespie

WASHINGTON — Republican voters in Prince William County backed Corey Stewart in his bid for the party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday, but the Board of Supervisors chair was narrowly trailing front-runner Ed Gillespie statewide as primary ballots continued to be counted.

Stewart, a conservative whose campaign was marked by his brash rhetoric and unabashed support for President Donald Trump, lost the support of fellow Prince William County elected officials because of his focus on preserving the state’s Confederate monuments and the use of the Confederate battle flag at events. He repeatedly attacked Gillespie for not defending the images of the state’s past.

But that didn’t sway voters in his home county, who cast 60 percent of their votes for Stewart, with almost all precincts reporting.

Northern Virginia’s other suburbs were supporting Gillespie. In Fairfax County, Gillespie’s home county and the largest jurisdiction in the state, the former National Republican Committee chair was winning with almost 47 percent of the vote.

On the Democratic side, Alexandria resident Tom Perriello didn’t win the progressive city, losing to opponent and statewide winner Ralph Northam. Northam took most of the region’s communities, with the exception of Prince William County, which Perriello was winning as returns continued to come in.

Perriello, a former congressman who represented the Charlottesville area, was running neck and neck with Northam, the state’s sitting lieutenant governor, heading into Election Day. The two Democrats differed little on policies, but both pledged to resist Trump’s policies if elected.

Virginia primary voters headed to the polls on a hot and steamy June day to pick contenders for the state’s top two elected posts plus many House of Delegates seats. No major problems were reported at area polling locations.

Turnout was about 12 percent through late afternoon in Northern Virginia — that’s slightly higher than the 10 percent turnout typically seen in Virginia’s off-year governor’s contests. Democrats in the region drove the higher turnout and had more reason to head to the polls than Republican voters, with seven contested House of Delegates primaries in addition to competitive races for lieutenant governor and governor.

Fauquier County Republican Jill Vogel was running neck and neck with Spotsylvania’s Bryce Reeves in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor. And Democrats chose Justin Fairfax as their winner.

Among House of Delegates candidates, Del. Jackson Miller has won his primary race. The incumbent ran uncontested after Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish pulled out of the race in the 50th District.

Republican Bob Thomas, a Stafford County supervisor, won a three-way primary race in the 28th District. He’ll face Democrat Joshua Cole in November for the chance to succeed retiring House Speaker Bill Howell.

In the 51st District, Democrats in the Prince William County-based district selected Hala Ayala as their nominee for delegate. She’ll face incumbent Rich Anderson, a Republican, in November.

Karrie Delaney will run as the Democratic nominee in the 67th District. She beat two other candidates for the chance to represent the Fairfax and Loudoun County district. She’ll face incumbent Jim LeMunyon in November.

Tia Walbridge won her race in the 33rd District, which includes parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. She beat Mavis Taintor in the Democratic primary and will face incumbent David LaRock in the fall.

Stay with WTOP for updates on this developing story.

