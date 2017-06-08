More than 1,200 untested rape kits to be analyzed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says officials will analyze more than 1,200 untested rape kits collected between 2014 and 2016.

Herring announced the additional tests Thursday as part of the state’s effort to eliminate the backlog of untested biological evidence.

The state will use a $2 million federal grant to examine the 1,247 kits that went untested between 2014 and 2016.

Virginia is already working to analyze about 2,000 kits that were untested as of June 30, 2014. Some were decades old. A new state law aims to ensure that all kits completed on or after July 1, 2016, are properly analyzed.

The more than 1,200 kits that will now be tested are those that fell in the gap between 2014 and the time the law went into effect.