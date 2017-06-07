500

Virginia

Culpeper man pleads not guilty to charges of paying girl for sex

By Valerie Bonk June 7, 2017 7:22 pm 06/07/2017 07:22pm
WASHINGTON — A Culpeper man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he had sex with a minor on multiple occasions, according to a news release.

Fielding Smith Daniel, 53, is charged with two counts of commercial sex with a minor and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to the criminal complaint.

The indictment alleges that Daniel met a young girl on a “sugar daddy” website in August 2016 and that he arranged to meet the girl to exchange money for sex. Daniel picked up the 14-year-old girl from her grandmother’s house in Stafford, Virginia, on Aug. 11, 2016, where she was staying, and brought her to a motel where they engaged in sex, according to court documents.

Police say that they negotiated on the amount of $200 for the encounter, but that Daniel paid the girl $100 after she wanted to leave early.

On Aug. 23, 2016, Daniel arranged to meet the girl again and this time offered to pay her friend who was with her $300 if she watched them have sex, police said. The girl had sex with him for $140, while her friend declined the offers to watch and waited in the car, court documents allege. Police say that Daniel dropped the girls off at a nearby Wal-Mart afterward.

Daniel’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 14 and he will remain in custody pending the outcome.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum of life in prison if convicted on any of the counts he is charged with, according to the release.

